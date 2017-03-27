Watch Movie Online Beauty and the Beast (2017) subtitle english

Beauty and the Beast (2017) HD

Director : Bill Condon. Producer : David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman. Release : March 15, 2017 Country : United States of America. Production Company : Walt Disney Pictures, Mandeville Films. Language : English. Runtime : 123 min. Genre : Fantasy, Romance.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a movie genre Fantasy, was released in March 15, 2017. Bill Condon was directed this movie and starring by Emma Watson. This movie tell story about A live-action adaptation of Disney’s version of the classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’ tale of a cursed prince and a beautiful young woman who helps him break the spell.

