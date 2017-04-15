იერუსალიმის მაცხოვრის აღდგომის ტაძარში წმინდა ცეცხლი გადმოვიდა – ფოტოკოლაჟი

იერუსალიმის მაცხოვრის აღდგომის ტაძარში წმინდა ცეცხლი გადმოვიდა. წმინდა ცეცხლის გარდამოსვლის შემდეგ მას პირველად ბეთლემში ჩაიტანენ, შემდეგ კი ყველა მართლმადიდებლურ ქვეყანაში გაავრცელებენ. ფოტოკოლაჟი ინტსაგრამიდან.
💟💟💟 ქრისტე აღდგა 💟💟💟 15:21 წუთზე საქართველოს დროით წმინდა ცეცხლი გარდამოგვივლინა ღმერთმა ნიშნად იმისა რომ მუდამ ჩვენთანაა 💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝 💚გ 💚 ი 💚 ლ 💚 ო 💚 ც 💚 ა 💚 ვ💚 თ 💚 Поздравляю весь Христианский мир с снисхождением Благодатного огня !! Да храни нас Господь ♥ ХРИСТОС ВОСКРЕСЕ !!! всем Благодатной пасхи ♥
13th Station: Jesus is taken down from the cross The Stone of Unction also known as the Stone of Anointing, a slab of reddish stone flanked by candlesticks and overhung by a row of eight lamps. It is the place where Christ's body was laid down after being removed from the crucifix and prepared for burial. He was anointed and wrapped in shrouds as the Jews customarily prepared their dead for burial at the time. I was lucky to witness the pilgrims kneeling and kissing it with great reverence.
В прошлом году, когда мы еще жили в Израиле, я была в Великую субботу в Иерусалиме на схождении Благодатного огня. Простых смертных, конечно, в сам храм не пускают, да и на подворье тоже. Но мы были в числе первых сотен за воротами, кто получил огонь. Описать это невозможно, эмоции переполняли. Многотысячная толпа поломников со всего мира безмолвно ждет часами огонь. А когда он появляется, передается от свечи к свече, им умываются, все поздравляют друг друга на разных языках, обнимаются. И огонь отправляется в путешествие по всей планете. И он на самом деле не обжигает! С Праздником!
Tonight marks a special moment for Christians across the globe as they celebrate Easter. Here's a photo of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem which is identified as the place both of the crucifixion and the tomb of Jesus of Nazareth. The church has long been a major pilgrimage center for Christians all around the world especially during Easter. Xristos Anesti! Kalo Pascha to all.
#Easter #HolyFire #ethiopianorthodoxchurch #religion #Christianity #Jerusalem #OldCity #holyland #holysepulchre #holyplaces #ViaDolorosa Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem's Old City, Israel. Hundreds of Orthodox Christians, all from different sects, participated in the ceremony a day preceding Orthodox Easter, and has been celebrated by worshipers for the last 1,200 years.