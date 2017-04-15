იერუსალიმის მაცხოვრის აღდგომის ტაძარში წმინდა ცეცხლი გადმოვიდა – ფოტოკოლაჟი

იერუსალიმის მაცხოვრის აღდგომის ტაძარში წმინდა ცეცხლი გადმოვიდა. წმინდა ცეცხლის გარდამოსვლის შემდეგ მას პირველად ბეთლემში ჩაიტანენ, შემდეგ კი ყველა მართლმადიდებლურ ქვეყანაში გაავრცელებენ. ფოტოკოლაჟი ინტსაგრამიდან.

Благодатный огонь сошел!!!!!!! #jerusalem #holyfire

A post shared by Irina Yunochkina (@irinayunochkina) on

Heiliges Licht 🕯️ #Holy_light #Jerusalem #النور_المقدس 🕯️

A post shared by Maher Mahfoud (@conmigo0) on

Heiliges Licht 🕯️ #Holy_light #Jerusalem #النور_المقدس 🕯️

A post shared by Maher Mahfoud (@conmigo0) on

💟💟💟 ქრისტე აღდგა 💟💟💟 15:21 წუთზე საქართველოს დროით წმინდა ცეცხლი გარდამოგვივლინა ღმერთმა ნიშნად იმისა რომ მუდამ ჩვენთანაა 💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝💝 💚გ 💚 ი 💚 ლ 💚 ო 💚 ც 💚 ა 💚 ვ💚 თ 💚 Поздравляю весь Христианский мир с снисхождением Благодатного огня !! Да храни нас Господь ♥ ХРИСТОС ВОСКРЕСЕ !!! всем Благодатной пасхи ♥#საქართველო #праздник #2017 #пасха2017 #благодатныйогонь #saint #fire #jerusalem #jesus #love #святые #иерусалим #хранинасбог #поздравления

A post shared by ♥დათო♥ილონა♥dadu♥masu (@dadu_ilo) on

13th Station: Jesus is taken down from the cross The Stone of Unction also known as the Stone of Anointing, a slab of reddish stone flanked by candlesticks and overhung by a row of eight lamps. It is the place where Christ’s body was laid down after being removed from the crucifix and prepared for burial. He was anointed and wrapped in shrouds as the Jews customarily prepared their dead for burial at the time. I was lucky to witness the pilgrims kneeling and kissing it with great reverence. . . . . #jerusalem #israel #travelphotography #travelgram #travel #traveling #traveller #pilgrims #pilgrimage #lamps #stone #faith #wanderer #wanderlust #nikonphotography #kmcphotography #throwback #foto #fotografia #HappyEaster #BlackSaturday

A post shared by Scarlet Pimpernel (@kshie_maclaire) on

В прошлом году, когда мы еще жили в Израиле, я была в Великую субботу в Иерусалиме на схождении Благодатного огня. Простых смертных, конечно, в сам храм не пускают, да и на подворье тоже. Но мы были в числе первых сотен за воротами, кто получил огонь. Описать это невозможно, эмоции переполняли. Многотысячная толпа поломников со всего мира безмолвно ждет часами огонь. А когда он появляется, передается от свечи к свече, им умываются, все поздравляют друг друга на разных языках, обнимаются. И огонь отправляется в путешествие по всей планете. И он на самом деле не обжигает! С Праздником! #иерусалим#израиль#пасха #благодатныйогонь#праздник #традиции #свеча #огонь #israel#jerusalem

A post shared by Julia Zertsikel (@juliazertsikel) on

